New event appearing at 2017 Spirit of the Lakes

The Spirit of the Lakes Festival (SOTL) is taking a new approach to their business showcase. The two-day festival will now feature Mini-Putt by the Bay. This interactive course allows festival goers to explore a variety of mini-putt challenges designed by the business vendors. Linda Margl, SOTL board member is excited about the new event.

“We value the contributions of these business vendors and wanted to enhance their afternoon at the festival,” she said.

The Mini-Putt by the Bay event will be held during the July 21-22 festival on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event is free to festival goers and will prove to be a beautiful setting along the shores of Lake Minnetonka at Surfside Beach and Park.

The festival is still accepting applications from vendors for the Mini-Putt by the Bay event. Please visit SpiritoftheLakes.com for more information.