Orono council receives historical society update, approves Sunday liquor sales

By Adam Quandt

[email protected]

During the regular meeting of the Orono City Council on May 22, the mayor, council and staff with presented with an update from Pamela Myers from the Westonka Historical Society.

Myers spoke heavily to the large community response to the “little museum.” She also thanked the community’s effort to help fund the historical society in the area.

Myers also said that Orono will be highlighted in the upcoming edition of the historical society’s quarterly newsletter, which will come out in July.

Following the update, Mayor Dennis Walsh and the council thanked Myers for her work in preserving the area’s history.

“I think you guys do a great job,” Mayor Walsh said. “You have a very dedicated crew over there.”

During the meeting, the council also approved a text amendment pertaining to the City’s liquor hours and days of off-sale liquor.

Following the state government’s decision to allow the sale of off-sale liquor on Sundays, individual cities must also approve the sale of off-sale liquor on Sundays.

Off-sale liquor sales may take place on Sundays beginning on July 2 and can take place between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.

According to the new state law, the city may also limit the hours of sale if they wish.

The council’s approval will effect Navarre Liquor and the O’Sullivan Holiday, both of which are within Orono.

The council’s approval of the text amendment was included in the consent agenda at the beginning of the council meeting.

The next regular meeting of the Orono City Council will take place in the council chambers at City Hall on June 12 at 7 p.m.