Robert “Bert” James Neitzke, DVM

Robert “Bert” James Neitzke was born in Wadena, MN to Beverly and William Neitzke on September 20, 1954.

After graduating from Wadena High School he went on to vocational school and briefly spent time in Benson, MN as an airplane mechanic. He then pursued his dream of becoming a veterinarian. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Veterinary Medicine in June of 1984. He went to work as an equine veterinarian in Lakeville, MN. After gaining experience, he moved his family to Wisconsin Dells and started an equine practice where he lived and worked for four years before buying a practice in Minnetrista, MN. He lived out his years in Minnetrista where he built a successful career while supporting and caring for his family, friends, and clients.

He was preceded in death by his beloved mother Beverly Neitzke and father William “Willie” Neitzke.

Survived by his daughters Amanda Jean, Tricia Ann, Melissa Marie; grandson Wyatt James Anderson; wife AnneMarie; siblings Paul Neitzke (Debra), Susan Westmark (Robert), Judith Sundby (Ronald), David Neitzke (Mary), Mark Neitzke (Katy); and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Service is at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church on Thursday, June 8th at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and lunch provided after. Donations can be made to the Neitzke Memorial Fund at Lake Community Bank in Long Lake, MN.