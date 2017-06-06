White Hawks ready to round out season

Mound Westonka softball began section playoffs with two games at home. The first game Tuesday, May 23 was against Blake, who came into sections with a 14-4 record. The White Hawks won the game 15-3 in six innings. They belted out 10 hits lead by junior Becca Dvoracek and freshman Maddie Steahl with three a piece. RBIs were led by Dvoracek with six and freshman Melissa Drill with four. Sophomore Maddy White earned the win from the mound.

Thursday, May 25, Westonka faced Delano, losing 11-0 in six innings. The White Hawks had trouble at the plate, with only three hits compared to Delano with nine well-placed hits. Delano held a 3-0 lead into the fifth inning, before pulling away in the fifth and sixth innings. Dvoracek pitched late in the game, but White received the loss. Westonka now moves to the losers bracket and plays again on Tuesday, May 30 facing DeLasalle. The winner of Westonka match up faces the winner of Orono and Benilde-St. Margaret.