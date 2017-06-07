Lake Minnetonka Shores honors fallen for Memorial Day

by Nicole Brodzik

[email protected]



The chapel at Lake Minnetonka Shores (LMS) was overflowing with residents on Tuesday morning. The organization held a special service in honor of Memorial Day complete with flowers, processions and a ceremonial flag folding demonstration.

The ceremony began with the congregation signing the national anthem and reciting the pledge of allegiance. After the opening prayer, LMS resident Gary McPherson presented a POW-MIA memorial to honor soldiers taken prisoner or who went missing in combat.

“The empty chair ceremony is our way of having them with us and showing our support for their families,” McPherson said.

The church service continued and after Pastor Jackie Ziemer’s sermon, LMA Recreation Assistant Jen Lachermeier explained the history of the folding of the flag as members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) demonstrated the folding.

Lachermeier explained that the third fold of the 13 is made in honor of the veterans who have passed and who gave their lives for the defense of American freedoms. The VFW members completed the folding and placed the flag on the empty POW-MIA chair.

The ceremony ended with song and prayer, dedicated to those who lost their lives protecting the United States of America.