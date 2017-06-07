OMS track athletes compete in elite meet

Six Orono Middle School track team members recently qualified to participate in the Adidas Junior High Elite Track Meet in Kasson, Minnesota. The meet was held on Friday, May 26, where some of the best junior high track athletes in the southern part of the state competed.

Five of the six Orono athletes who qualified are eighth grade students Sam Carlson, Mitch Clear, Johnny Harstad, Holden Scharf and Charlie Sipprell.

The Sprint Medley Relay team of Clear, Harstad, Scharf and Sipprell placed fourth in the meet with a time of 1:48.76, setting a new Orono Middle School team record. Sipprell also competed in the Triple Jump and placed sixth with a jump of 35’ 2”.

Carlson competed in both the 1600-meter and the 800-meter runs. He placed eighth in the 800 meter and ninth in the 1600 meter. His 1600-meter time of 5:08.83 set a new school record. In both races, Carlson posted new personal records.

In addition to the Sprint Medley Relay, Scharf qualified in three other events, the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the long jump. Scharf started the day with the 100-meter dash prelims, the Sprint Medley Relay and the 100-meter dash finals, all almost back to back. He ran the 100-meter prelims in 11.91, which beat the previous meet record and seeded him first in the finals.

Next, he ran the 400-meter leg of the Sprint Medley Relay. With little time to recover, he was on to the 100-meter finals. The finals required a photo finish. The top three finishers came in at 12.00, 12.01 and 12.02. Scharf was the third place finisher in the race.

He also competed in the long jump and got ninth place with a jump of 17’ 0”.

His final event of the day was the 200-meter dash, in which he had a personal record of 24.54 and finished in second place.

Also competing at the meet was Freya Clifford, a seventh grade athlete and Orono’s only female competitor. She ran the 1600-meter run.

Going into the race Clifford planned to try and stay with the competitors that came in with the fastest seed times. For the first three laps Clifford stayed with the top five runners. With 300 meters left, Clifford stepped up the pace and took the lead. She finished first in the race, just nosing out the closest competitor from Fairmont. With her time of 5:32.49 she bested her personal record by more than 16 seconds and set a school record.

This was Orono’s second time participating in the Adidas Junior High Elite Meet. The meet originated in the spring of 2014.

“Our coaching staff is so proud of these athletes and their accomplishments,” coach Kim King said.

The Middle School Track team had over 70 participants in grades 6-8 this season.

“We really had a strong season with a team full of great kids, Coach Deb Thompson said. “It is so exciting to see them excel in an opportunity like this meet.”