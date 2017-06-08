Waves of creativity return June 10-11 to the shores of Lake Minnetonka

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce will host the 37th annual Art on the Lake 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, June 10, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, June 11, at the Commons Park in Excelsior.

Art on the Lake is an engaging event that connects the artist’s personal story with a vibrant lake community, while showcasing an array of artistic work from multiple disciplines.

Art on the Lake provides an inspiring experience for both the artist and the public.

Local musicians will entertain and regional food vendors will be on-site throughout the two-day event.

The event was founded in 1980 by Artworks Excelsior owner and arts advocate, Debbie Hart. Her vision was to make extraordinary artwork accessible to the public.

In her memory, four artists are selected for the annual Debbie Hart Award.

The 2017 winners of the Debbie Hart Award will be announced Saturday, June 10.

The fair will also feature a number of food vendors and local shops and restaurants will open

their doors to art fair attendees.

Local musical acts at the Commons band shell are being sponsored by 318 Café, with performances for all ages to enjoy. The performances will be 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Every year, the event partners with a local nonprofit arts organization, and this with Free Arts Minnesota, which supports artistic and personal development through a unique combination of mentorship and arts learning.

Art on the Lake sponsor Subaru is supports Free Arts Minnesota as part of their Love Promise mission of “Subaru Loves to Help”.

Craig Halliday, Subaru zone marketing manager, shared “We are always happy to support local organizations that tie into our mission and help those in need in our community. Free Arts Minnesota is a perfect example of that, and is truly inspiring with their quest to provide youth in challenging circumstances a safe place for expression and self discovery.

“We’re really excited to connect with the Excelsior community,” added Tré Martînez-Kukowski, Free Arts Minnesota marketing and communications coordinator. “We think Art on the Lake attendees will get a lot out of participating in our programs. People might not know that Free Arts has been doing what we do for 20 years. We’re proud of our history and look forward to our future.”

Local apparel company Minnesota Awesome has designed the 2017 Art on the Lake merchandise shirt featuring Free Arts Minnesota’s “Art it Up” theme and will sell them in their booth. All proceeds from the custom shirts will go directly to the nonprofit.

The Emerging Artist Booth-Share Program returns this year with eight new artists skilled in various mediums. This program is designed to help emerging artists enter the fine art fair market.

For more information, visit excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.