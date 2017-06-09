End of year message from Superintendent Kevin Borg

Superintendent Kevin Borg

Guest Column

In many ways, this school year seems to have flown by. I guess that’s what happens when your schools are constantly buzzing with activity, and your staff and students are pushing forward with innovation and taking on new challenges each and every day. However, even though the school year may have seemed short, the list of things we accomplished together this year is anything but.

In the 2017-2018 school year, students and staff at each school gave Westonka much to celebrate. In the classroom, in the arts, in sports and activities, and in service to the community, our students’ successes have been well documented in this newspaper.

Our teachers pioneered new courses and new ways to support students in their learning at every grade level. We were over the moon to have Mound Westonka High School’s own Corey Bulman named 2017 Minnesota Teacher of the Year. I can think of no better ambassador of our schools, our community and our state than Mr. Bulman, and we’re excited to see what experiences await him this year.

This spring, we were excited to break ground on the new Westonka Activity Center and Performing Arts Center. We look forward to welcoming the community to these new facilities in the fall of 2018. Construction is also wrapping up on our new Early Learning Center, which will open this summer.

Even though graduation season at MWHS has just wrapped up for 2017, we are already busy preparing for next year’s graduation. In 2018, the Westonka School District will celebrate its 100th graduating class. What an accomplishment to have a community put forth 100 years of graduates. I am so proud of how our community has invested in our kids year after year and how it has prioritized top-quality public education.

Our centennial celebration will kick off at this year’s Spirit of the Lakes parade and will culminate with an all-class reunion in the summer of 2018. Please watch for more news regarding this milestone event.

There is much to look forward to when students and staff return next fall, but for now, I hope all of our Westonka families have a fun and rejuvenating summer. I encourage families to unplug and really spend time with each other. Help your kids set goals on what they wish to accomplish and do, and encourage them to make time for a good book. As always, please feel free to contact me directly with any questions or comments about our schools at (952) 491-8001.