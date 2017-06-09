MWHS girls golf competes at sections, 2 qualify for state

The Mound Westonka girls’ golf team competed in the Section 5AA meet at Pebble Creek Country Club on June 1 and 5 in Becker, Minnesota. It was the first time in the team’s history that they were able to qualify as a team to return to the second day of competition. Clara Godoy-Henderson, Ryann Beyer, Tiana Blix and Avery Finck were the top four of the six players that helped secure the teams spot on the second day of competition. Sarah Liedman and Morgan McFadden rounded out the varsity squad. Godoy-Henderson led the team scores with an 89 followed by Beyer who shot 93, Blix 96 and Finck 112. Team scores after the first day were Breck leading the pack with a score of 341, followed by Mound-Westonka at 390, Dassel-Cokato 393 and Holy Family 399.

The girls were able to continue the steady performance on Monday, which won them a second place at sections, again making history for the team. Breck held their lead for first place and Holy Family finished third, knocking Dassel- Cokato into fourth place.

Two of the six golfers, Godoy-Henderson and Beyer, were able to qualify for state by placing in the top five individuals that were not on the winning team. Breck took top honors with their four golfers taking first through fourth place. Godoy-Henderson was only three strokes behind to finish fifth with a two-day score of 173. Beyer advanced to state with a score of 186.

“It’s been ten years since we have had a girl qualify for state, so I’m just so excited that two girls were able go this year,” Head Coach Pam Garvais said.

Both girls will play at The Ridges of Sand Creek in Jordan, Minnesota on June 13 and 14.