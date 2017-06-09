Sheriff’s son arrested for child porn

By Christiaan Tarbox

Sun Post Newspapers Ryan Stanek

The son of the Hennepin County sheriff is facing charges of allegedly possessing child pornography and attempting to solicit sex with a minor after being arrested in a sting operation in Mankato.

Ryan Stanek, 24, the son of Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, was charged May 31 with three counts of sexual solicitation or engaging in sexually-related communication with a child and one count of possessing pornographic material featuring minors after being arrested May 19 by agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension following almost a month of investigations relating to alleged communications between Stanek and an underage girl.

According to the criminal complaint from Blue Earth County, BCA Agents Ben Rittmiller and Robert Nance were alerted in late April by the Sibley County Sheriff’s Office about a March 29 complaint from a man who said his young adult daughter was corresponding via text with a man later identified as Stanek, with messages beginning around March 7.

The messages were said to have been of a sexual nature, and print-outs of the conversations revealed that Stanek, under the alias of “Nick,” asked the girl to locate and speak with other young girls on social media platforms such as Facebook to facilitate sexual encounters between them and Stanek.

Per the complaint, Stanek had requested nude photos of the first young woman, asked her to find girls ages 8-17, and have them also send naked photographs. Stanek was reportedly demanding and even took over the original witness’ social media profile when she displayed reservations.

The complaint goes on to recount that Stanek ordered the first witness to find females ages 16-17 for him to meet and engage in sexual acts with. Stanek allegedly followed up with a text message saying that he wanted her to find “a girl who’s (sic) 8 to 12 y.o.”, which Stanek later clarified as “a young girl to play with you and me.”

Communications between Stanek and the first witness later reportedly chronicled Stanek asking the girl if she had any neighbors or cousins in that age range, with the girl then sending a non-sexual photo of her 14-year-old cousin. Stanek reportedly said that he wished to have an illicit encounter with the cousin, to which the first witness asked why he would want somebody that young.

Per the complaint, Stanek simply replied, “Cuz I do.”

BCA agents reportedly requested Sibley County investigators to acquire consent from the first witness to use her identity and phone number to continue contact with the suspect, to which she agreed. Rittmiller, under the guise of the witness while using her phone, sent Stanek a text May 16, asking why there had been no recent contact from him. Per the complaint, Stanek almost immediately responded to the text in a sexual manner, asking Rittmiller to alter a social media profile to reflect an age of 16 years, and also asked the age of the witness’ cousin, to which Rittmiller – as “the girl” – replied 13.

Further correspondence reportedly showed Stanek instructing Rittmiller to recruit a 13-year-old girl for the purpose of a sexual encounter, while continuing to make salacious inquiries about the girl’s cousin. Rittmiller, acting undercover as the first witness, made tentative plans with Stanek to meet at a location in Mankato under the pretense of Stanek sexually engaging with the girl’s cousin.

“We can find a quiet area and play in my truck,” Stanek allegedly said in a text.

With Rittmiller continuing to pose as the girl while texting Stanek, the former provided the latter with an email address associated with an undercover identity posing as the girl’s cousin, with Stanek reportedly messaging that email address immediately, requesting sexual photographs and making a number of sexually graphic inquiries. Rittmiller ultimately confirmed a meeting date with Stanek. Stanek reportedly agreed to meet the girl and her cousin at a movie theater at the River Hills Mall in Mankato at 10 p.m. May 19.

After receiving numerous texts from Stanek confirming his impending arrival May 19, Rittmiller relayed information to local law enforcement personnel on the lookout for Stanek’s vehicle. At 10:15 p.m., Stanek was arrested without incident at the meeting location. After being Mirandized and transported to the Blue Earth County Justice Center, Stanek reportedly admitted to contacting the original female witness on social media and beginning a correspondence. Furthermore, Stanek admitted that he arrived at River Hills Mall to engage in sexual activity and acknowledged that he was aware of laws regarding sexual conduct with minors.

A May 22 search warrant led to Rittmiller analyzing the suspect’s phone, which was confirmed to be the same phone used to text the aforementioned minor. Contact information for both the girl and her cousin were reportedly found on the phone. Per the complaint, Rittmiller also looked up internet searches by Stanek, which revealed a number of searches relating to sexually graphic material and inquiries related to minors. Rittmiller also reportedly found pictures “consistent with child pornography” on Stanek’s device, with one graphic image allegedly depicting a girl as young as 3 years old.

Stanek, who lives in Maple Grove, has had a number of previous run-ins with the law, including a drug-related conviction last July as well as a hit-and-run with a Brooklyn Center fire truck last May. Other charges ranging from drunk driving to drug possession date back to 2011.

According to the complaint, Stanek is scheduled to appear in court June 22 in Mankato. The first three charges – soliciting a child to engage in sexual conduct, soliciting a child or individual believed to be a child through electronic communication to engage in sexual conduct, and engaging in electronic communication relating to sexual conduct with a child – all carry a possible maximum sentence of three years, while the fourth count of possessing child pornography on an electronic device can see up to five years in prison.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office declined to comment, citing the incident as a personal matter. A statement from Rich Stanek acknowledged Ryan’s arrest and charges, and noted that “the account for the cell phone involved in this manner is held in the name of the Stanek Volunteer Committee.” The elder Stanek said that he continues to pay bills for phones used by his family with his own personal funds.

“Ryan is an adult and is accountable for his own actions,” the statement continues. “As parents, we will continue to assist him to do what we can to help guide him.”