WHPS public safety report for May 26 – May 31

May 26

Police were dispatched to 2400 Providence Curve in Independence for a medical alarm. Contact was made with the homeowner, who was unsure why it went off. Everything was OK.

Police observed a vehicle stalled at Baker Park Road and Highway 12. The vehicle had lost all power. The driver had a tow truck on its way and someone coming to pick her and her child up. Police transported them to the Holiday gas station, where they were picked up by great grandma.

A caller reported a suspicious looking spray-painted black pickup truck with a loud muffler and the rear license plate had paint on it at a storage unit with a couple guys loading things. Police located the truck as it left the storage units. The driver’s license was revoked. The passenger had a valid license. The driver was issued a citation for Driving after Revocation and the passenger switched places to drive the vehicle. No criminal activity was found in the area or in the vehicle.

Four reflectors were stolen from the end of a driveway in the 5300 block of Sunset Lane in Independence.

Police provided civil escort for a male getting items removed from a residence in the 1000 block of Delano Avenue in Maple Plain, which was involved in a domestic situation.

May 27

At 11:45 p.m., a neighbor in the 5200 block of Bryantwood Drive in Maple Plain requested a resident’s loud music to be turned down. The conversation was civil and then became a disagreement as the resident did not think his music was too loud. Police told the resident his music was too loud, as they could hear it clearly from the second floor. The resident argued with the Police on the outcome.

At 2:35 a.m., a 28 year old female from Albertville entered a residence in the 900 block of County Road 19 and struck a female that was inside and then fled from the house. The victim had never met the female, but recognized her from Facebook. Police located the female who matched the physical and vehicle description given from the victim. Charges are pending for Misdemeanor fifth degree assault.

A caller in the 700 block of Copeland Road in Independence reported an EZGO rented golf cart had been returned with a cracked and partially broken wheel well. The golf course had found the damaged cart after it had been returned. The golf course is attempting to contact the golfer to try and recover some of the repair costs. No charges have been made at this time. The approximate damage was $400.

At 9:01 a.m., police were dispatched to a bicyclist that fell on County Road 6 and County Road 92 in Independence. The 27-year-old female from Minneapolis was conscious and only able to give one to two word answers. She had abrasions on the left side of her face and was transported to the hospital by ambulance. Her biking partner was riding ahead of her when he felt her bicycle strike his and heard her fall.

At 5:58 p.m., police were dispatched to M & M Wine and Spirits for a fake ID recovered from an attempted alcohol purchase. The suspect was identified a couple of days later and was charged with Attempt to Purchase Alcohol under 21.

At 8:33 p.m., police observed a vehicle cross the fog line three times on Highway 12 from Halgren Road to the Marina Boat Storage in Independence. Contact was made with the driver and officers found him under the influence of alcohol. Neil Gordon Grewe, 68 from Maple Plain submitted a breath which resulted in .10 Breath Alcohol Concentration. Grewe was fingerprinted, photographed, released and charged with Fourth Degree DWI.

May 28

At 2:13 a.m., police responded to 2700 block of County Road 92 in Independence for a male who was ill. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

At 5:52 a.m., a male in the 1600 block of County Road 90 in Independence was having chest pain and took 2-3 nitro pills that solved the problem and then the pain returned. He was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police found a tree down on Willow Street in Maple Plain. The tree was small in size; the police cut it and moved it from the road without too much difficulty.

Police responded to a male who was hit in the back by a baseball at Northside Park in Maple Plain. He was then coughing up blood and was transported to the hospital by a relative.

A resident in the 5200 block of Bryantwood Drive in Maple Plain locked his keys inside his vehicle and did not have a spare set. Police unlocked the vehicle and retrieved the keys.

A caller in the 5400 block of Joyce Street in Maple Plain stated their neighbor’s garage has been open for about two days and it is uncommon for the garage door to not be closed. Police checked the residence and no one was inside, and did not appear to be tampered with. Police determined the resident forgot to close their garage door and it was closed and the house was secured.

May 29

At 6:28 a.m., police observed a vehicle driven with its hazard lights on, slowly behind a young woman walking on the road near 500 County Road 110 in Independence. The female pedestrian was walking because she just wanted some time alone and her significant other was following her, but there was no domestic issue of her safety. The driver stated same, but that she was pregnant and he didn’t want her to walk on the road alone. It was determined the female had no fear of going with the male and they would talk about it later. Both were allowed to leave.

A caller reported that there were multiple children riding ATVs on Heritage Trail near Pagenkopf Road in Independence. Police found three children riding ATVs down the driveway of a residence. Contact was made with the father who stated he would keep them off Heritage Road and on his property.

May 30

A renter in the 1800 block of Newport Street in Maple Plain stated a male occupant in his apartment had a warrant for his arrest and he wanted him removed. Police located the 20-year-old male from Maple Plain, who was under the influence of a controlled substance. He was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail.

5300 Highway 12, Maple Plain. A caller in the 5300 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain reported a domestic involving a 42-year-old male from Big Lake and 38-year-old female from Maple Plain. The long standing girlfriend wanted his cell phone. The female was found to have an active Clay County Sheriff’s Office Warrant for Gross Misdemeanor – False Info to a Peace Officer. She was placed under arrest and transported to Hennepin County Jail.

May 31

A homeowner in the 1900 block of Budd Street in Independence found a bag containing men’s clothing, toiletries, and prescription drugs with a name on them. The homeowner wanted to show the police where he found it and make sure there isn’t someone hiding out/living in one of their outbuildings. Everything was OK. The owner of the bag was identified and a friend took possession of it.

A vehicle was parked half on the shoulder and half in the road with their hazard lights on at 2100 County Road 92 in Independence. A male was standing outside of the vehicle with a bow and arrow in his hands and appeared to be fishing. Police contact was made with the fisherman, who was told to move his vehicle to a safer parking spot and that he cannot be blocking the road. The vehicle was moved and was checked that he has permission to hunt/fish the land he was on. He stated he had permission.