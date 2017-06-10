Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (5/28-6/3)

Sunday, May 28

A 52-year-old Minnetrista male was arrested for domestic assault at his home.

Suspicious activity was reported on Games Drive.

A report was received of two juvenile males fighting on Bandy Lane. Officers talked with the boys, who are friends, and they were just messing around.

A 36-year-old Mound motorist was stopped for having two outstanding warrants. He was jailed.

A resident on Partridge Road reported his 12-year-old daughter was missing. He located her a minute later.



Monday, May 29

Officers responded to a medical at church on Main Street.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Wehle Place.

Officers responded to a domestic situation on Tower Street. It was found to be verbal only.

A teenager tripped in her home on Wildwood Avenue, causing her to fall down the stairs and injure her arm and leg. She was hospitalized.

Tuesday, May 30

A Minnetrista resident reported receiving many harassing calls from an acquaintance.

Officers responded to a medical situation on County Road 92.

A Minnetrista male reported he was contacted by the IRS and sent them $600 in Apple gift cards. It was found to be a scam.



Wednesday, May 31

A carbon monoxide alarm on Kramer Road was found to be due to a faulty system.

A black Audi was reportedly weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 7. The 23-year-old Chanhassen driver was stopped.

A resident on Park Avenue reported someone used his credit card information to make over $3500 in purchases. The case is under investigation.

A shock collar, found in St. Boni, was turned over to police.

A complaint was received of boats parked on Maplecrest Drive.

A loose horse on County Road 110 was gone upon arrival.

A Honda generator was stolen from a truck parked on Turtle Road.

A granite gravestone fell off of a trailer at the Highway 7 round-about and was struck by a St Paul motorist, causing significant damage to his vehicle.

Thursday, June 1

Underage alcohol consumption was reported at the high school.

Officers responded to a medical on Turtle Creek Boulevard.

Two teenage males were advised against fishing from the Six Mile Creek bridge on Highland Road.

Officers responded to a medical call on Sunnybrook Lane.

Friday, June 2

Officers responded to a medical call on Morningview Terrace.

A construction company was advised to remove a pile of material from Woodland Cove Parkway.

A welfare check was conducted on a St. Boni resident.

A child protection issue was reported in Minnetrista.

Officers responded to a medical at a St Boni business.

A caller reported a person driving with his foot out the window on Highway 7. The vehicle was gone upon arrival.

The violation of an Order for Protection is being investigated in Minnetrista.

Suspicious activity was reported on 1st Avenue.



Saturday, June 3

A motorist was stopped on County Road 44 as the registered owner had a warrant. The driver gave a false name, but was found to be the owner with the warrant. He was also arrested for giving false information to police and driving after suspension.

Suspicious activity was reported on Kings Point Road.

An unwanted person was reported at a home on Game Farm Road.

A 2-foot chess piece was stolen from a yard along County Road 110W.

Officers received a call of a domestic situation on Game Farm Road. No arrests were made.

A suspicious vehicle was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.