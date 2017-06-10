Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the following items on Monday, June 26, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall.

VARIANCE: Application from Robert E. & Joan M. Grootwassink for a variance from the required riparian view shed protection setback to allow for the construction of a deck at 4575 Merrywood Lane; R-1 Low density single-family residence Zoning District; PID# 36-117-24-32-0001.

CLASS III SUBDIVISION WITH VARIANCES: Application from Patrick Schoenecker on behalf of Tracy Inglis for a 2 lot subdivision, with variances from the required lot width at the front setback line, of the property at 1800 Retreat Circle; A Agriculture Zoning District; PID# 15-117-24-24-0002.

REZONE: Application from The Church of Our Lady of the Lake to rezone the property at 1485 County Road 110N from R-1 Low density single-family residence Zoning District to PSB Public/Semi-public Zoning District; PID# 11-117-24-44-0005.

Nickolas Olson

City Planner

Due to the number of applications being reviewed, there is no guarantee all of the items listed will be heard on the date advertised. All persons wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than noon on the day of the meeting. Materials regarding the land use items are available for review at city hall. Please call to make an appointment.

June 10, 2017

