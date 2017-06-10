Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SHOREWOOD

LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Shorewood will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road, Shorewood, Minnesota, on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 7:00 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the hearing is to consider a request to vacate a public right-of-way dedicated as Northgate Circle in the plat of Oak Ridge Estates, Second Addition. A legal description of said right-of-way is on file at City Hall.

Verbal and written comments will be considered at that time.

Anyone having questions relative to this matter may contact the Planning Department at (952) 960-7900 or email to [email protected]

City of Shorewood

Marie Darling

Planning Director

Published in

The Laker

June 10, 17, 2017

696085