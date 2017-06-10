Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

ORDINANCE NO. 228, SECOND SERIES

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE MUNICIPAL CODE OF ORONO

AND AMENDING THE OFFICIAL ZONING MAP

BY REZONING PROPERTIES AT

2745 AND 2765 KELLEY PARKWAY

FROM RR-1B SINGLE FAMILY RURAL RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT

TO B-6 HIGHWAY COMMERCIAL DISTRICT

AND ADDING SECTION 10.53 SUBDIVISION 10 REGARDING

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT NO. 3

– FILE #=s 2782/2842/2843

WHEREAS, the City of Orono is a municipal corporation organized and existing under the laws of the State of Minnesota; and

WHEREAS, Professional Properties of Orono, Inc. has applied for rezoning of the properties at 2745 and 2765 Kelley Parkway from RR-1B Single Family Rural Residential District to B-6 Highway Commercial District, such properties being legally described as follows:

(2745 Kelley Parkway): Lot 1, Block 2, City of Orono Addition,

Hennepin County, Minnesota

(2765 Kelley Parkway): Lot 1, Block 1, Willow Properties Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota; and

WHEREAS, the City Council has approved the rezoning of said properties per the findings, terms and conditions of Resolution No. 4890 adopted November 12, 2002, and the PUD No. 3 Agreement between Professional Properties of Orono, Inc. and the City of Orono executed on June 20, 2003.

NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ORONO DOES HEREBY ORDAIN:

Section 1. The Municipal Code of Orono is amended by amending the official zoning map and zoning district boundaries for the property described as follows:

(2745 Kelley Parkway): Lot 1, Block 2, City of Orono Addition,

Hennepin County, Minnesota

(2765 Kelley Parkway): Lot 1, Block 1, Willow Properties Addition,

Hennepin County, Minnesota; and

Said property is hereby rezoned from RR-1B Single Family Rural Residential District to B-6 Highway Commercial District.

Section 2. The Municipal Code of Orono is amended by adding Section 10.53, Subd.10 to read as follows:

ASubd. 10. PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT NO. 3

– PROFESSIONAL PROPERTIES OF ORONO, INC.:

A. Legal Description. PUD No. 3 is legally described as Lot 1, Block 2, City of Orono Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota; and Lot 1, Block 1, Willow Properties Addition, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

B. Incorporated herein by reference are the PROFESSIONAL PROPERTIES OF ORONO, INC. PUD plans attached as exhibits to the PUD No. 3 agreement, on file in the Office of the Zoning Administrator under File #=s 2782/2842/2843.

C. Allowable Uses. The uses allowed in PUD No. 3 are any permitted or accessory uses allowed in the B-6 Highway Commercial District.

D. Development Standards. Development standards shall be as indicated on the approved PUD No. 3 General Development Plan as documented within City Council Resolution No. 4890 and the PUD No. 3 Agreement on file in the Office of the Zoning Administrator under File #2782/2842/2843.

Section 3. This ordinance shall be published in The Laker and The Pioneer newspaper and shall be effective upon publication.

Adopted by the City Council of the City of Orono, Minnesota at a regular meeting held on the 9th day of June, 2003 by a vote of 4 ayes and 0 nays.

ATTEST: Barbara A. Peterson

Mayor

Linda S. Vee,

City Clerk

Published in

The Laker, The Pioneer

June 10, 2017

696774