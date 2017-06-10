Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 195, THIRD SERIES

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE ORONO MUNICIPAL ZONING CODE BY ADDING SECTION 78-421 REGARDING INTERIM USES WITHIN THE RR-1B ZONING DISTRICT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ORONO ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Chapter 78 Zoning Regulations is hereby amended by adding Section 78-421. Interim Uses to read as follows:

Sec. 78-421. – Interim uses.

Within any RR-1B one-family rural residential district, no structure or land shall be used for the following uses unless an interim use permit has been issued in accordance with the provisions of Article XIV of this Chapter:

(1) Temporary facilities for construction staging, materials and equipment storage, and materials recycling, when such facilities are associated with adjacent public road construction or reconstruction projects in the City of Orono.

a. Time limit the facility must be completely removed and the site returned to its original state or better within six months of project completion.

b. Applicant shall submit plans indicating the site layout, scheduling and timing of the use, and the routes for trucks hauling materials to and from the site.

c. Applicant shall adhere to all City and other agency requirements for site and adjacent road maintenance, and traffic control measures.

SECTION 2. EFFECTIVE DATE. This ordinance shall take effect immediately upon its adoption and publication.

ADOPTED this 8th day of May, 2017 on a vote of 4 ayes and 1 nay by the City Council of Orono, Minnesota.

ATTEST: Anna Carlson

City Clerk Dennis Walsh, Mayor

Published in

The Laker, The Pioneer

June 10, 2017

