Ordinances – CITY OF SPRING PARK SPRING PARK, MINNESOTA SUMMARY PUBLICATION ORDINANCE NO. 17-02

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 22 OF THE SPRING PARK CITY CODE REGARDING SEXUAL PREDATOR RESIDENCY RESTRICTIONS

This summary of the ordinance is published pursuant to Minnesota Statue 331A.01, Subd. 10.

On June 5, 2017 the Spring Park City Council adopted Ordinance No. 17-02 amending Chapter 22 of the Spring Park City Code regarding sexual predator residency restrictions.

This ordinance causes it to be unlawful for any designated offender to establish a permanent residence or temporary residence within 1,000 feet of any school, day care center, park or playground.

Copies of the ordinance are available for public inspection in the City Clerks office during normal business hours or upon request by calling Spring Park City Hall at 952-471-9051.

ADOPTED by the City Council of the City of Spring Park this 5th day of June 2017.

/s/ Theresa Schyma, City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

June 10, 2017

698483