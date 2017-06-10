Orono bikers gear up for second season

The Orono High School mountain biking team is gearing up for their second season and is looking for more riders to join, after their successful inaugural season last year.

The team is made up of girls and boys in grades 7-12.

Fifteen Orono athletes, two volunteer coaches and numerous race leaders and parent volunteers made up the 2016 team that competed in races all across the state, from Duluth to Rochester.

Training for the season begins in the summer and the team can complete in up to five races that occur in the fall. No prior cycling experienced is necessary to join the team.

To learn more about Orono’s newest club sport and the upcoming 2017 season, attend the rider and parent informational meeting on Monday, June 19 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the Orono Middle School Auditorium. Attending the meeting does not commit you to the team.

The Orono mountain biking team is coordinated by Orono Community Education in partnership with the Minnesota High School Cycling League and National Interscholastic Cycling Association. Contact Kim King at 952-449-8352 or [email protected] with questions.