Power outages hit Mound, St. Boni

Around 2,000 Mound and St. Bonifacius residents experienced a power outage on Saturday, June 10 starting around 10:30 a.m.

According to the Xcel Energy website, “Crews are in the area working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Please continue to check back for estimated restoration time updates. Thank you for your patience.”

As of 11:20 a.m., the estimated time for restoration in Mound is 11:30. Check here for updates on restoration times: https://www.outagemap-xcelenergy.com/outagemap/?_ga=2.266046031.1963661050.1497112530-1675922112.1497112530