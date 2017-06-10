School Board – WESTONKA

PUBLIC SCHOOLS,

MINNETRISTA, MN

CONDENSED SCHOOL BOARD

MINUTES MAY, 2017

May 1, 2017 — REGULAR BOARD MEETING

LOCATION/CALL TO ORDER: Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the School Board was called to order by Vice Chair Gary Wollner as chair pro tem at 7:00 p.m. in the Little Theater at Mound Westonka High School, 5905 Sunnyfield Road East, Minnetrista, MN 55364.

ROLL CALL: The following board members were in attendance: Kelle Bowe, Loren Davis, Ralph Harrison, Gina Smith and Gary Wollner. Absent: David Botts.

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Davis, to approve the agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Harrison, to approve the consent agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts. Consent agenda items included the approval of the April board meeting minutes; general personnel activities such as Resignations, Leaves of Absence and Contract Approvals; approval of the list of Mound Westonka High School graduates for 2017 and approval on second reading of Policy 4117 Teacher Evaluation.

APPROVAL OF CONTRACT AWARD FOR TRACK RESURFACING AT MOUND WESTONKA HIGH SCHOOL: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Bowe, to approve awarding the contract for track resurfacing at Mound Westonka High School to the low bidder, Athletic Surface Construction of Coon Rapids, in the amount of $89,378 to be paid from the 2017-18 Long Term Facility Maintenance Funds. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts.

APPROVAL OF TRANSPORTATION CONTRACT RATES FOR 2017-2020: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Harrison, to approve rates for the remaining three years of the contract with 4.0 School Services with increases of 1.25 percent each year and a trailer increase from $25 to $45 due to the purchase of two new trailers. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts.

APPROVAL OF FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM FEES FOR THE 2017-18 SCHOOL YEAR: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Bowe, to approve the 2017-18 meal fees as presented. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts.

APPROVAL OF LIST OF ITEMS TO BE SOLD AT AUCTION: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Davis, to approve the items on the attached list to be sold at K-bid auction. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts.

APPROVAL OF 2016-18 CONTRACT BETWEEN THE FOOD SERVICE GROUP REPRESENTED BY SERVICE EMPLOYEES INTERNATIONAL UNION (SEIU) LOCAL 284 AND THE SCHOOL BOARD OF THE SCHOOL BOARD OF INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 277: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Bowe, to approve the contract with food service employees for 2016-18. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts.

APPROVAL OF CONTRACT AWARDS FOR CONSTRUCITON OF THE WESTONKA ACTIVITIES CENTER AND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Motion by Chair Wollner, second by Member Harrison, to approve the contracts with the lowest qualified bidders for construction of the Westonka Activities Center and Performing arts Center as recommended by the project manager with the exception of the masonry contract which will be re-bid. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts.

ADJOURNMENT: Being no further business, Chair Wollner moved to adjourn the meeting. Second by Member Smith. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Botts. The meeting was adjourned at 9:35 p.m.

May 15, 2017 SPECIAL BOARD MEETING

Pursuant to due call and notice thereof a special meeting of the school board was called to order by Chair David Botts at 4:30 p.m. in the Community Room of the Educational Services Center, 5901 Sunnyfield Road East, Minnetrista, MN 55364.

ROLL CALL: The following board members were in attendance: David Botts, Kelle Bowe, Loren Davis, Ralph Harrison, Heidi Marty, Gina Smith and Gary Wollner.

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the agenda. Motion carried unanimously.

AWARD OF CONTRACT FOR FIELD 1 IMPROVEMENTS: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Davis, to award the contract for Field 1 improvements to Veit and Company Excavation, low base bidder including an alternate at $577,200. Motion carried unanimously.

REJECTION OF ALL BIDS FOR SHIRLEY HILLS GYM FLOOR REPLACEMENT: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Harrison, to reject all bids for replacement of the Shirley Hills gym floor and plan to re-bid the project this fall for construction next summer. Motion carried unanimously.

ADJOURNMENT: Being no further business, Chair Botts moved to adjourn the meeting. Second by Vice Chair Wollner. Motion carried unanimously. The meeting was adjourned at 4:35 p.m.

CAROL SHUKLE,

BOARD SECRETARY

