Letter to the editor: Pursing Passion and School

To the editor,

As I approach my high school graduation this spring, I wanted to share how excited I am that I found Minnesota Connections Academy, a K-12 online public school that students across the state attend from home. I never really thought about attending an online public school. I went to a small private school until my ninth grade year. When I started as a freshman at a large brick-and-mortar, it was quite a shock to me. It just wasn’t a fit. I finished that year, but knew I wanted a change. I also wanted to follow my passion for horseback riding and have more flexibility with my schedule. I wanted to learn more at my own pace and be less involved with some of the drama of a typical high school. I found all that and more by attending Connections Academy. My teachers were so attentive. It was such a great experience, plus I was able to ride and show my horses and work at a horse farm. I was also more easily able to pursue a modeling career, because of my flexible schedule. As a PSEO student, I was also able to take college classes while still in high school. I’m excited about the future, which includes attending a local, private four-year university. If you ever feel that your school may not be a fit, don’t be afraid to try something different. It may be the best thing for you.

Alexandra Robinson

Loretto