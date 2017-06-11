Minnetrista prepares for second annual bus tour

By Nicole Brodzik

[email protected]

For the second straight year, the City of Minnetrista is hosting a city-wide bus tour of the community. On June 13, a coach bus full of Minnetrista residents will leave Minnetrista City Hall at 6 p.m. for the three-hour tour. According to Mayor Lisa Whalen, the idea for the tour came about as a way to connect residents and teach people about the history of their city, as well as giving updates on new developments.

“We’re trying to integrate new residents with the older ones,” Whalen said. “We want to introduce people to the city, and a lot of people who have lived here for a long time don’t know all of the history of it, so we want to educate people, too.”

Communications Director Cassandra Tabor said that Pam Myers from the historical society will one of the tour guides along the ride. She was there as a part of last year’s inaugural tour, but Tabor said that doesn’t mean it’ll be the same tour all over again.

“Last year was so successful that we had to turn people away, so we did this, in part, to give people who didn’t get to go last year a chance,” Tabor said. “We have the same speakers, but they’re going to spice it up a bit an add new information in. It’s absolutely worth coming out a second time.”

One new emphasis of the tour will be the progress made on the water treatment plants in Minnetrista, as well as new developments and development sites. “We hope this helps the residents really see our city– the urban, the rural and the residential areas,” Whalen said. “It’s just a wonderful opportunity for our residents.”

Whalen said she also sees the tour as a way for neighbors to meet and interact perhaps for the first time.

“We have a lot of new developments and new residents here in Minnetrista,” Whalen said. “Hopefully, people will have time to talk to one another. We want this to be a way to connect people, too.”

The tour bus can hold up to 45 people and Tabor said people can register up until the bus takes off, but they will have to cut people off once they reach capacity. Tickets for the tour are $5 per household and check in starts at 5:30 p.m. on June 13. Payments can be made by cash or check at Minnetrista City Hall or dropped into the utility payment box outside of city hall. The city asks that envelopes include payment, names, number of people in the party and a phone number to make the reservation. Seating will happen on a first come, first serve basis.