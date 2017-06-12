Letter to the editor: Throwing away living animals is disgusting

To the editor,

A few days ago, this kitten (looks about 3 weeks old), along with its siblings were found in a trash can as it was being dumped into a garbage truck in the Carver Highlands. The little survivor is hanging on, being bottle fed by a caring person who found her.

The selfishness of this type of behavior is troublesome. That there are people who obviously have no respect for life, and would toss a living creature in the dumpster like a piece of garbage. It’s sickening actually. I’m not sure if people who do this realize, but it’s actually a criminal offense to throw unwanted animals in the garbage.

Please neuter or spay your animals, if you can’t afford to take care of their babies. Or at least bring them to a shelter, then they would have a chance.

Laura Maunu

Cologne