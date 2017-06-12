Smerillo sets records, qualifies for state meet

By Sarah Reinhardt Rounding the curve in the 200m, senior Dylan Smerillo sets a new Section 2AA meet record with a time of 21.74

FOR THE LAKER

While their classmates were at school taking their last final exams, the MWHS boys and girls track and field team competed in the section 2AA meet on May 31 and June 2 at Gustavus Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota. Senior Dylan Smerillo qualified for the state tournament in the 100m and 200m events. Smerillo coasted through the preliminary heats on the first day of competition, easily qualifying for the section finals in both events. It was a photo finish in the finals for the 100m dash. Smerillo finished in second place with a time of 11.05, a mere 0.06 seconds shy of first place. In the 200m final, Smerillo, the number one seed after the preliminary race, was the favorite to win. Smerillo didn’t disappoint, handily taking first place by over a half a second with a time of 21.74. Smerillo broke a trifecta of records in the 200m final including setting a new section 2AA meet record, breaking the school record he set earlier in the season, and setting a new personal best time. Smerillo will represent the White Hawks at the State Tournament on June 9-10 at Hamline University in St. Paul.

Other notable performances include sophomore Nels Larson in the 800m. Larson, seeded eighth after the preliminary races, moved up to finish in fourth place with a personal record time of 2:00.34, shaving an impressive two seconds off his previous best. Freshman Alec VanGelder finished the 1600m in ninth place with a time of 4:46.44. Also finishing in the top 10 was senior Jordan Clement with an eighth place finish in the discus with a throw of 122-05.

On the girls side, senior Kate Rogers had a top 10 finish in the shot put, throwing 32-11 for seventh place. Senior Lila Finney narrowly missed the finals by 0.05s in the 400m. Finney finished in tenth place with a time of 1:01.71.