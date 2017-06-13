Mayor Lisa Whalen to receive leadership award

By Nicole Brodzik

Mayor Lisa Whalen has been serving the city of Minnetrista as a part of city government sine 1999. On June 14, she’ll be awarded the Minnesota Women in City Government (MWCG) Leadership Award for her dedication to Minnetrista. “I’m very honored and humbled to receive this award,” Whalen said. “I’m excited about what this award will do for me, but also about what this will do for Minnetrista.”

Whalen was nominated for the award by City Councilmember Pam Mortenson, with support from Jane Norling, George Zenanko, Todd Barkus and Jeanie Simon.

“I really have to thank the city staff at city hall and Pam Mortenson and all the people who supported the nomination,” Whalen said. “Without them, I never would have been able to earn this award and I am just looking forward to continuing to serve the city of Minnetrista.”

Mayor Whalen will be honored at the MWCG Leadership Award Presentation during the League of Minnesota Cities Conference, June 14, at 3:45 p.m. at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester, Minnesota. This event is open to the public.