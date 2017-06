Steven A. Reedy, age 56, of Mound, passed away unexpectedly on June 9, 2017.

Survived by sons, Trevor and Steven Jr., six siblings and friend, Pam.

Memorial service will be Thursday, June 22, at WayCross Evangelical Church, 7733 West River Road in Brooklyn Park with visitation 5-7 p.m., service 7 p.m.