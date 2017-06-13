White Hawks end season against Orono

Mound Westonka girls softball played two games at Aquila Park in St. Louis Park on Tuesday, May 30 as they progressed in section playoffs. In the first game, Westonka ended DeLasalle’s season defeating them 6-1. Junior Callie Battis and freshman Melissa Drill each had two RBI. The team had 10 hits lead by sophomore Maddy White and freshman Maddy Steahl, with two apiece. White went the seven inning distance for the win.

Moving to the second game of the night, the White Hawks had a disappointing loss to Orono 8-5. Westonka missed an opportunity in the first inning with bases loaded and no outs but were not able to get anyone in to score. They were down 2-0 going into bottom of the fifth when Orono broke the game open. Trailing by seven runs going into the top of the seventh, Westonka put together a rally high lighted by senior Charlie Bailey’s two-run double. After Bailey’s double, the tying run was at the plate giving Westonka a chance for an epic comeback, but to no avail. The team had eight hits led by Bailey finishing her great career with two hits and two RBI. White started the game from the mound and Battis came in as relief. White ended up with the loss, ending the White Hawks season.

Coaches Scott Eidsness and Eddie Kutz highlighted the team’s accomplishments: Varsity ended the with an impressive 16-5 record. The team batting average was .347. The team scored 7.3 runs per game and had 10.2 hits per game. The pitching staff earned an ERA of 2.74.

Team MVP Senior Charlie Bailey was All Conference, All Section, and led the team in most offensive categories including batting average, RBI, home runs and doubles. Other All Conference players were Drill and Battis. White was also named All Section with Bailey as well as Honorable Mention All Conference. Additional Honorable Mention All Conference recipients were freshman Chloe Kantola and juniors Becca Dvoracek and Samantha Eidsness. Eidsness also received the White Hawk award for her vocal leadership on and off the field.

The JV team also had a strong season with a 10-2 record and 7 players batting above .400.