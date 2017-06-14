Wayzata police asking for help in locating missing man

Kenneth Keith Moore

The Wayzata Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a 52-year-old male named Kenneth Keith Moore.

Moore was last seen around 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, walking near Orchard Lane and Watertown Road in Long Lake. According to police, Moore suffers from a medical condition that requires medication and it is unknown if he has his medication with him. Moore is described as being 6’2”, 270 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, khaki shorts and a brown jacket.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Wayzata Police Department through Hennepin County Sheriff’s Dispatch at 952-258-5321.