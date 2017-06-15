Orono sends 2 golfers to state

Spartan golfers Camille Kuznik and Alexa Eichstadt show off their medals for qualifying for the state tournament as individuals. (Submitted photo)

The Orono Girls Golf team held their end-of-the-year banquet on Tuesday, May 30, at Baker National Golf Course.

Earning letters this year were, Hannah Gronberg, Alexa Eichstadt, Anna Schaible, Alayna Eichstadt, Camille Kuznik, Nicole Neuberger and Mandy Johnson.

Kuznik was named this season’s MVP with a nine-hole scoring average of 39.7. Neuberger was named Most Improved, because her game improved by more than five strokes/nine-hole round from last year.

The Iron Golfer award is for players who played in every match. This year, the award went to Alexa Eichstadt, Gronberg and Neuberger.

Johnson was named Rookie of the Year.

On Wednesday, May 31, tournament play for section 2AAA started at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

After day one, Chanhassen led with a score of 337, followed by Minnetonka, 343, Orono, 349 and Shakopee 359.

Out of the twelve teams competing, the top four go on to day two. This was the first time Orono has made it to day two in the team’s history.

Alexa Eichstadt led the team with a 79 followed by Kuznik, 82, Neuberger 93 and Alayna Eichstadt, 95.

Day two play took place on Monday, June 5. Chanhassen won the section, with a 669 and will go to state. Orono finished third with a 714.

Five individuals not on the winning team also play in the state tournament. Kuznik with a two-day total of 162 earned the second spot and Alexa Eichstadt, 168, earned the fifth spot. Kunzik and Eichstadt will play at the state tournament at Bunker Hills Golf Course on June 13 and 14.