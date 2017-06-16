WHPS report for June 1 – June 8

June 1

At 5:18 p.m., a resident in the 2300 block of Budd Street in Independence reported a suspicious parked vehicle. Officers found it to be legally parked and nothing seemed out of the ordinary. No contact was necessary with the registered owner.

At 9:57 p.m., a vehicle was stopped at County Roads 6 and 90 in Independence for no taillights on. The officer detected the odor of alcohol. Both driver and passenger, who were under 18, passed a PBT test. A vehicle search was conducted and open containers of alcohol, marijuana, e-cigarettes and marijuana paraphernalia were found. Both individuals were cited and released to their parents.

June 2

A WHPS officer responded and assisted with lifting a patient back onto a medical bed in the 5200 block of Pagenkopf Road in Independence.

At 2:07 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for driving over the center line near County Road 50 and Roy Road in Independence. The driver admitted swerving, because the passenger threw a cigarette butt out the window and the last time he did it, it came back and hit her in the face. Both parties were ID’d as being under 18. While speaking with the driver, the officer observed a marijuana pipe in the center console. Driver admitted the pipe and cigarettes were hers. During a vehicle search the front seat was moved, causing a can of beer hidden underneath it to explode. Driver was cited for possession of paraphernalia and alcohol under 21 and verbal warned for possession of tobacco. The passenger was cited for littering.

At 3:56 p.m., an officer responded to a call of mailbox damage in the 3200 block of County Road 92 in Independence. A plastic part of what is believed to be a pickup’s passenger side mirror was found near the damaged mailbox. The suspect vehicle was unable to be ID’d from the plastic piece left at the scene. It is believed the vehicle swerved for an unknown reason, striking the mailbox.

At 7:56 p.m., a dog followed a horseback rider home in the 6000 block of Drake Drive in Independence and wouldn’t leave. The dogs collar had tags showing owner info. The dog wasn’t far from its home and it was OK to stay at reporting party’s residence until the owner came to pick it up.

At 9:23 p.m., WHPS received a call of someone who grabbed onto a sanitation recycling cart at the end of driveway and dragged it down the road, near Lake Sarah Road and Pagenkopf Road in Independence, before letting go and the contents spilling out on the roadway. No suspects were found.

At 9:51 p.m., a stalled vehicle was found at County Road 50 and Roy Road in Independence, with a lone driver who stated she ran out of gas and a friend was coming from Rockford with a can of gas. The officer stood by with lights on until the friend arrived with gas and the vehicle drove away.

June 3

At 1:04 p.m., near Highway 12 and Baker Park Road in Maple Plain, a local restaurant employee reported seeing a suspicious person behind the building picking up cigarette butts. A few nights earlier, a person was found sleeping in the garbage room at the back of the building. The area was checked, but no one was found.

At 8:32 p.m., a female in the 5500 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain was having heart attack symptoms. Nitro was dispensed, which offered little relief for the victim. She was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

June 4

At 10:58 a.m., WHPS received call of a person unconscious after hitting a downed tree across the trail and falling from a bicycle on the Luce Line Trail in Independence. Maple Plain Fire and Air Care were started. The bicyclist was conscious when the officer arrived, but was airlifted to the hospital.

At 1:03 p.m., WHPS received a call received of an intoxicated male in the 4000 block of Woodhill Drive in Independence. The male blew .282 BAC. A hold was placed on him and he was sent to a detox facility.

June 5

At 5:29 a.m., an officer responded to a male who fell in the 2000 block of Becker Road in Independence. He was complaining of abdominal pain and was semi-conscious. The male was transported by ambulance to the hospital.

A caller in the 1500 block of Wyman Avenue in Maple Plain stated he was being held against his will at the nursing home. He met the officer in the lobby and said he’d meant to call an attorney, not the police.

A caller in the 3000 block County Road 90 in Independence advised that someone dragged their recycling container down the roadway, scattering the recyclables everywhere. There are no suspects at this time.

At 3:40 p.m., WHPS was called by a neighboring agency to check a local business in the 5300 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain for a possible missing person. The business was checked and the party was not located.

WHPS received a complaint of a vehicle swerving from line to line and crossing the center lane and travelling speeds from 20-40 mph moving westbound on Highway 12 from County Road 92 in Independence. The vehicle was located at a gas station in Delano and contact was made with the driver, who was unaware of her driving conduct. Driver had a long history of similar complaints about her driving. A driver evaluation was submitted.

June 6

At 10:45 a.m., a resident reported a solicitor going door to door in the 6400 block of Hillstrom Road in Independence. The officer located the solicitor, confirmed he did not obtain a solicitor’s license through the City of Independence and was issued a citation for soliciting without a license.

At 3:02 p.m., a caller in the 1500 block of Howard Avenue in Maple Plain reported four collector’s knives missing from his apartment. More information was obtained from him over the phone, but when the officer responded to the caller’s residence, the caller refused him access. No suspects, witnesses or evidence at this time.

A caller in the 5500 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain reported a credit card was stolen from his mother’s mail, activated and fraudulent charges made on it. The caller said he cancelled the card and has a suspect in mind. This case is currently under investigation.

6:02 p.m., an officer was dispatched to the 3600 block of Ihduhapi Trail in Independence to a party have difficulty breathing. Oxygen was administered until an ambulance arrived and transported her to the hospital.

At 6:07 p.m., the Wright County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a personal injury motorcycle crash near County Line Road and Highway 12 in Delano. The westbound lane of Highway 12 was closed and traffic diverted north on County Line Road until the scene was cleared.

At 11:52 p.m., a vehicle was stopped for the vehicle’s passenger side taillight out near Highway 12 and Nelson Road in Independence. While speaking with the driver, the officer detected the odor of marijuana inside the vehicle. The driver handed over a small amount of marijuana and a marijuana cigar. A search of the vehicle turned up no further contraband. The driver was fined for the small amount of marijuana and given a verbal warning for the taillight.

June 7

An employee was terminated from a business in the 2700 block of Nelson Road in Independence, an argument ensued and the employee demanded extra pay when picking up her check. The employee was trespassed from the property and denied losing her temper with anyone.

At 6:06 p.m., a female in the 5500 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain fell while in the bathroom; had a bruise on her cheek and hip from the fall. Maple Plain Fire was on scene evaluating her, she was alert and conscious. She did not want to go to the hospital and she was left with staff to take care of her.

June 8

At 1:47 a.m., a vehicle was observed pulling out of Tamarack Park after hours. The vehicle was located, unoccupied near a residence. No criminal activity was found.

A resident on Ingerson Road in Independence reported intoxicated person on their property and wanted the female removed. The female was transported to detox.