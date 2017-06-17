Long Lake multi-sport complex gets update

By Adam Quandt

If you’ve found yourself recently travelling down Wayzata Boulevard in Long Lake you may have noticed something different, or something missing rather.

The dome of the Alchemy Sports Complex at 2465 W. Wayzata Boulevard no longer towers over the horizon in Long Lake.

Owner, Donny Mark said the disappearance of the dome is nothing to worry about.

“We’re just changing out the dome,” Mark said.

Mark explained that changing out the dome is routine maintenance. “Domes are switched out around every 25 years or so,” Mark said.

Over that time span the fabric that makes up the dome gets worn down by the elements and “beat up from sun exposure” according to Mark.

Despite the disappearance of the dome, the sports complex which features a 180 foot by 150 foot main field and a 90 foot by 40 foot sport court will still be open for outdoor use. The complex also features a separate skills area and a skills studio.

The courts will be open for outdoor use until the new dome gets put into place sometime in August. Mark said that the once the new dome goes up, it “should be up for good.”

As for the old dome fabric, Mark and the staff at the sports complex are giving it away to any community members who might have use for it.

“As you can imagine, we have plenty of fabric,” Mark said.

Mark said that the fabric can be used for a variety of things, like tarps.

For information about the sports facility or the clubs involved at it, visit www.alchemydsc.com.