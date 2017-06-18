Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (6/4-6/10)

Sunday, June 4

Officers responded to a verbal domestic on Elmwood Drive. A female was placed on a medical hold.

Officers responded to a house fire on Yellowstone Trail. The battery in the hand-held part of a vacuum was melted and popping. The owner extinguished the fire himself.

A 39-year-old woman fell off of a horse in Minnetrista, injuring her head and neck. She was hospitalized.

A 911 hang-up call on Tower Street was found to be a child playing with the phone.

A motorist reported she struck a deer on County Road 110N. Neither she nor the deer were located upon arrival.

Suspicious activity was reported in the 8600 block of Highway 7.

A civil matter over boarding fees was reported on Game Farm Road.

Officers responded to a medical call on Meadowview Terrace.

A welfare check was conducted on a juvenile male in St. Boni.

Monday, June 5

A resident on County Road 151 reported he was driving out of his driveway when a large truck backed in and struck his vehicle. No one was injured.

A motorist reported his vehicle was struck by an unknown vehicle, causing damage, while parked on Hermitage Trail.

A hit and run accident was reported on Yellowstone Trail. An 18-year-old Minnetrista female was found to be the driver of the striking vehicle.

Tuesday, June 6

Officers responded to a medical call on Elmwood Drive.

A motorist on County Road 92 slowed to turn onto Hunters Trail and was struck by a Watertown driver. No one was injured.

A child protection concern was reported in Minnetrista.

A violation of an Order for Protection is being investigated in Minnetrista.

A recurring loose dog complaint was reported on Main Street. The owner was advised.

A husband vs wife domestic situation was reported in St. Boni. They needed no police intervention.

It was reported that a dog on Gander Lane had no water or shelter. Officers checked on the dog.

Officers and St Boni Fire responded to a car fire in the 4200 block of Main Street. The Excelsior driver was not injured.



Wednesday, June 7

A Minnetrista woman reported being harassed over the phone by an acquaintance.

A longboard valued at $175 was reported stolen from a garage on Reed Road.

Officers responded to a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 7 and County Road 44. The vehicle was unoccupied. It was found that the driver had left the inoperable vehicle on the side of the road when it rolled into the ditch.

A Mound motorist, traveling on Game Farm Road, swerved to avoid a loose dog and ran into a dumpster, causing heavy damage. She was hospitalized with a hand injury.

Several motorists were cited for violating parking restrictions on Marina Drive after a complaint was received.

A resident on Saunders Lake Road reported someone moved her Adirondack chair directly in front of her front door.

A 17-year-old male on Basswood Drive was cited for violating curfew.



Thursday, June 8

Officers checked on an occupied vehicle stopped at Highway 7 and Kings Point Road. The driver stated he pulled over to rest.

A juvenile motorist reported he side-swiped a parked car on Landings Way.

A Lester Prairie motorist on Highway 7 was struck from behind by a Norwood-Young America male driver. No one was injured.

While on the scene of the previous accident, officers heard noises from a crash near Highway 7 and Main Street. Four vehicles were involved in the chain-reaction crash. Injuries were reported. Minnesota State Patrol is handling the investigation.



Friday, June 9

A Minnetrista male was injured when the lawn tractor he was driving went over a rock wall and rolled over onto him. He was hospitalized.

A resident on Yellowstone Trail was advised of the sprinkling ordinance.

A fireworks complaint was reported on County Road 44.



Saturday, June 10

Officers conducted a welfare check on a 4-year-old in St Boni. He was fine.

Over $1900 worth of tools were taken from an unlocked work van parked on Landings Way.

A 4-year-old was reported missing on Sunnybrook Circle. Shortly thereafter he was found sleeping in the house.