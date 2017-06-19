Loving Husband, Father and Brother

Gregory “Greg” Staton Howard died peacefully in his home, surrounded by his family, on June 18, 2017, in Mound, MN at the age of 76.Greg is survived by wife, Katherine “Katie”, son, Matt (Christine), daughter, Emily (Chris) Mirski and son Andy, grandchildren, Anya Howard, Louise and Iris Mirski, siblings, Claudia, Tom and Ellen.He is preceded in death by parents, Thomas and Marjorie Howard.Greg was born in Saint Paul, MN to Thomas and Marjorie Howard, March 12, 1941. He graduated from Central High School and from MCAD with a degree in art. He met and fell in love with Katie Phillips in art school and married her July 1, 1967.Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Saturday June 24, 2017 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd. Mound, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. and funeral luncheon after Mass, all are welcomeHuber Funeral & Cremation Services – Mound Chapel952-472-1716 • www.huberfunerals.com