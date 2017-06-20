Youth learn from Minnesota’s best at “Give 60 for #60” goalie clinic

Youth lacrosse players from across the metro faced off at the 2017 Jander “Give 60 for #60” Goalie Clinic on June 3 at Orono High School. (Submitted photo)

Local youth joined with an elite group of Minnesota lacrosse coaches and players to learn the keys to becoming the “keeper of your cage” at the 2017 Jander “Give 60 for #60” Youth Goalie Clinic on June 3 at Orono High School. The clinic for boys and girls in third through eighth grade provided instruction from some of the best college and high school lacrosse goalies in the state. Athletes worked on advanced goalie skills, drills and game time strategies designed to boost their confidence in the net.

The clinic featured advanced level coaching from Rich Limpert, head coach for the University of Minnesota Gopher Men’s Lacrosse Team; and Mike Gabel, former professional goalie, college lacrosse All-American MVP, and owner of True Lacrosse, a lacrosse training and development program in the Midwest.

“We are grateful to the coaches and players who made this year’s clinic such a great success. They have so much to offer these kids, and their enthusiasm for the game is contagious,” said Bill Anderson, whose family sponsors the annual clinic through their “Give 60 for #60 Foundation.

“There has been such incredible support for this clinic and the cause it represents among the players, parents and coaches. We’re so encouraged when they tell us they are impressed with the level of instruction the athletes receive, with the way the clinic is organized and that the kids want to keep coming back year after year,” Anderson said. “It’s great to know the event is making such an impact, and that our foundation has found a way to give back to young players.”

Give 60 for #60 is a non-profit foundation created to celebrate the life of Jake Anderson and recognize student athletes in Minnesota who live and embody the core values of sportsmanship, service to the greater community, leadership and kindness. Jake, who wore jersey #60 as the goalie for the Orono Spartan Men’s Lacrosse team, was an outstanding leader and role model on the lacrosse field, the football field, and in his community. The Give 60 for #60 initiative is committed to providing programs and annual events designed to engage and inspire athletes to embrace these core values, both on and off the field of play. For more information, visit www.give60for60.org.