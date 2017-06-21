DNR urges caution on lakes this summer during storms

by Nicole Brodzik

With the hot, summer weather making its way to Minnesota, boaters are leaving their land-restricted hibernation to get out on the water once again.

But what happens when a storm rolls in before boaters have time to get off the lake?

According to Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Boating and Safety Manager Stan Linnell, there are steps boaters can take to avoid being stuck in dangerous situations and ways to get to safety in the case of a weather emergency.

“Obviously, avoiding being out in those dangerous situations is the best plan,” he said. “Before you head out on the water, check the forecast. There are so many apps out there for your cellphone now that you can check that while you’re on the water, too.”

In the event of bad weather rolling in before boaters can get off the lake, Linnell said there are steps that can be taken on the way to shore. He said the biggest precaution to make sure everyone on board is wearing a life jacket.

“Most people aren’t wearing life jackets when they’re out on the water,” Linnell said. “If you see bad weather coming in at all, put a life jacket on immediately. If the boat swamps or capsizes, you won’t have time to find your jacket.”

Linnell also said that in the case of a capsized boat, people should stay near their vessels instead of heading for land.

“We really wouldn’t recommend trying to swim to shore,” he said. “ Your perception of distance tends to get skewed on the water and the bigger objects, like boats, are easier for rescuers to spot.”

He also added if the boat is still upright and boaters can’t quite reach the shoreline safely, moving their boat behind an island can help shelter from high waves and that boaters should turn boats to move with the current, not against it, during rough water conditions.

For more information on boating safety, visit http://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/boatwater/index.html