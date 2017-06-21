Matthew “Matt” Michael House

Loving husband, father, son and brother

Matthew was born April 22, 1978 and passed away June 13, 2017 in Mckinney, Texas after battling stage 4 brain cancer for 8 months.He is survived by his wife Mary; children Anthony (11), Benjamin (8), and Lilliana (6); parents Mike and Kathy House of Sun City, AZ (formerly of Maple Plain); sister Angela House Burgess (Ronnie) of Minneapolis; nieces and nephew Sadira, Sofia and Liam; beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.He graduated from Orono High school in 1996 and received his accounting degree at University of North Texas. He worked as a CPA at Larson Allen in Owatonna, MN from 2006 to 2011, Wenger Corp from 2011 to 2015, and was plant controller at Watson Chalin at the time of his diagnosis.Memorial service will be at Bethel Baptist in Owatonna on Saturday, July 1 at 11 a.m.