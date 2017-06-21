Mound’s Riffle named mayor at Minnesota American Legion Boys State

By Nicole Brodzik

Minnesota American Legion State is a week-long workshop that teaches students about local, county and state government by studying and participating in mock government situations. Mound student Zachary Riffle was elected the mayor of his city for the week.

“This is a prestigious honor highlighting this young man’s leadership potential,” Communications Director Tom Wyatt-Yerka said.

The goal of the experience is to develop civic leadership and pride in being an American citizen, to create an interest in the study of the American government, help the participants to understand American traditions and to create a determination to maintain the American form of government, according to the Minnesota American Legion Boys State website.

The camp is full of students who have just completed their junior year of high school. Riffle was one of two boys chosen by the Mound American Legion Post 398 to represent the Westonka community.

The boys also participate in athletics, music and write for the newspaper as a part of the week-long experience. For more information on the Minnesota American Legion Boys State, visit http://www.mnboysstate.org/