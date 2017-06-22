HopeKids and their families enjoy a day of fun on Lake Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Power Squadron and the Wayzata American Legion Post 118 hosted a HopeKids event June 16 on Lake Minnetonka, where families of children with life-threatening illnesses enjoyed a day on Big Island.

HopeKids partnered with the Minnetonka Power Squadron to give 109 participants a fun day, including a picnic, scavenger hunt, face painting, swimming, fishing, time with family and friends, and private boat rides from Wayzata to Big Island. The children also got to drive the boats during the ride.

The event was at the Minnetonka Power Squadron facility on Big Island. Funds for the event were raised by the Wayzata Legion Post 118.