HopeKids and their families enjoy a day of fun on Lake Minnetonka

The Minnetonka Power Squadron and the Wayzata American Legion Post 118 hosted a HopeKids event June 16 on Lake Minnetonka, where families of children with life-threatening illnesses enjoyed a day on Big Island.

HopeKids partnered with the Minnetonka Power Squadron to give 109 participants a fun day, including a picnic, scavenger hunt, face painting, swimming, fishing, time with family and friends, and private boat rides from Wayzata to Big Island. The children also got to drive the boats during the ride.

The event was at the Minnetonka Power Squadron facility on Big Island. Funds for the event were raised by the Wayzata Legion Post 118.

Brothers Nathan and Jason Wolf ride in a Minnetonka Power Squadron boat. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) HopeKids fish off of a dock on Big Island. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Carrie and her son, William Wendroth, go fishing. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Andrew and Abby Ryks play on a swing. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Jason and his father, Jeremy Wolf, go fishing. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Parker Wendroth fishes on Big Island. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Nathan Wolf catches a fish during the HopeKids event June 16 on Big Island. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Levi Smith fishes off the Minnetonka Power Squadron dock on Big Island. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) HopeKids go fishing for treasure. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Colleen Dehmer paints flowers on Briley Pilgrim’s arm. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Members of the Excelsior Fire District teach Hope Kids how to use their boat’s water gun. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Sylvia Natzel makes a sandcastle. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Kaiden Jess digs for buried treasure. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer) Alyssa Lafountain decorates a picture frame. (Sun Sailor staff photo by Paige Kieffer)
