Lake Minnetonka Sailing School adds STEM curriculum to summer camps

Lake Minnetonka Sailing School in Deephaven has added science, technology, engineering and math programming to its summer sailing curriculum.

The school’s recreational camps July 5-14 and July 17-28 will offer students the opportunity to learn STEM principles as they relate to sailing.

The camps will include sailing, classroom discussion, research, hands-on projects and experiments. The curriculum, which was developed by U.S. Sailing, will be taught by certified staff.

Students ages 10 through 16 will experience measuring wind, buoyancy, sail area and perimeter, simple machines, geometry of sailing, extreme weather, land and sea breezes and marine debris.

“STEM prepares students for the challenges and opportunities in the 21st century,” said Jessica Haverstock, director of the sailing school. “These sessions will teach kids how to solve problems in a classroom setting, and then will give them the opportunity to implement their solutions right away on the water in a sailboat.”

The sailing school plans to offer classroom-based and on-the-water STEM curriculum to area middle school educators starting in the fall of 2017.

“This is the first on-the-water, STEM-based sailing camp being offered in Minnesota,” Haverstock continued. “LMSS strives to ignite a passion for the sport of sailing, and we believe this new curriculum gives us an exciting opportunity to educate kids on STEM principles while at the same time exposing them to a new lifetime sport.”

The sailing school is located on Lighthouse Island at the mouth of Carson’s Bay on the eastern shore of Lake Minnetonka in Deephaven.

For more information, visitlmss.us.