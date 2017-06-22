Smerillo takes silver

By Sarah Reinhardt

FOR THE LAKER

Dylan Smerillo, a 2017 graduate from Mound Westonka High School, competed at the Minnesota State High School League Track and Field Meet June 9-10 at Hamline University in St. Paul. Smerillo showed top form by making the finals in both the 100- and 200-meter sprints.

Seeded 15th in the 100, Smerillo wasn’t expected to qualify for finals, but he had an excellent performance in his preliminary heat. With a time of 11.15 and a second-place finish in his heat, Smerillo moved on to the 100-meter finals.

In the finals, Smerillo had a hallmark performance, achieving an elusive time of 10.93 seconds. Setting another personal best time and smashing the MWHS school record yet again, Smerillo’s efforts earned him ninth place and All-State honors.

In the 200-meter dash, Smerillo’s best event, he cruised past the competition in the prelims, easily winning his heat and qualifying for the finals with a time of 22.10 seconds. In the 200-meter finals, Smerillo was seeded second, behind the 2016 champion, Denzel Brown from Eden Prairie High School.

After a great start off the block, Smerillo posted a personal best time of 21.43, taking second place and achieving All-State honors once again. For the third time this season, Smerillo shattered the MWHS school record in the 200-meter dash with his incredible state performance. This was Smerillo’s first appearance at the MSHSL state meet, having narrowly missed qualifying in 2016.

Full results from the state meet can be found online: http://wayzatatiming.com/track/2017/MSHSLStateChamps/Results.htm