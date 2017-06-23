Annual Festival slated in St. Boni

By Lorrie Ham

FOR THE LAKER

The entire community is invited to take part in Spass-Tagen on Saturday, June 24, in St. Bonifacius. Several community groups are working together to plan this year’s summer festival, and a number of local businesses have pledged financial support to help sponsor the event as well.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to midnight, with most activities being held in Missile Park. A beer tent and multiple food offerings will be available throughout the day. Vendors and local organizations will be selling hot dogs, brats, hamburgers, pulled pork sandwiches and a variety of festival foods.

The KIDZONE, which is even bigger, better and still free this year, features a variety of free games and activities for kids of all ages from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. A Kiddie Parade will be held at 11:30 a.m., with registration at 10:30 a.m. Weiner dog races, music by the Bill Koncar Band and the Stimulus Package Band, farmers’ market vendors, bingo, a car and bike show, karate demonstrations and a show by magician Charlie Hagen will also be part of the fun. Pony rides are new this year, and will be available from noon to 5 p.m. A Bean Bag Tourney begins at 5 p.m.

Over 20 households have signed up to participate in the annual All City Garage Sale, to be held June 22, 23 and 24. The St. Boni Fire Department is sponsoring the Red Cross Blood Mobile from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24. The 5K Color Run will be held at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Race day check-in is 8 a.m. at Thurk Brothers Auto. Early registration is $20 through June 23, or $25 the day of the event. Kids in strollers are free. Proceeds will go to the St. Boni Firemen’s Relief Association

Commemorative mugs will be sold to help support the event. Raffle tickets will also be sold, with cash prizes to be awarded to the lucky winners.

If you’d like to volunteer to help at the event, please email [email protected] or visit the website at www.stboni-spass-tagen.com. More information and online registration for some events is also available on the website.

Groups who are involved in planning Spass-Tagen include St. Boni Community Development Group, St. Boni Lions, Westonka Jaycees, St. Boni Legion, St. Boni Sportsmen’s Club, St. Boni Fire Department and the Minnetrista Public Safety Department.