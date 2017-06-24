Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

LEGAL NOTICE

The City Council will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 1920 County Road 90 on Tuesday, July 11,2017 to allow interested citizens an opportunity to comment on the following:

1. A proposed amendment to City Code Section 915 – Regulation of Lake Sarah and Lake Independence Surface Use. The amendment will consider a revision to the effective dates for the slow no-wake regulation. The proposed amendment will make the effective dates for the regulation consistent with Lake Independence.

Time will be available during the meeting for oral statements from the public. Copies of the proposed ordinance amendment are available for viewing at City Hall. Written comments can be directed to City Hall, 1920 County Road 90, Independence, MN 55359.

June 14, 2017

CITY OF INDEPENDENCE

By City Council

Mark Kaltsas

City Administrator

Published in

The Pioneer

June 24, 2017

702449