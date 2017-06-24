Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista City Council will be holding a public hearing on the following item on Monday July 17, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall.

EASEMENT VACATION: Application from M/I Homes of Minneapolis/St. Paul, LLC for the vacation of all the drainage and utility easements, as dedicated on the recorded plat of WOODLAND COVE EAST RIM, Hennepin County, Minnesota.

Nickolas Olson

City Planner

Due to the number of applications being reviewed, there is no guarantee all of the items listed will be heard on the date advertised. All persons wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than noon on the day of the meeting. Materials regarding the land use items are available for review at city hall. Please call to make an appointment.

