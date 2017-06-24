Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF MINNETONKA BEACH

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of the Village of Minnetonka Beach, Hennepin County, MN will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 2945 Westwood Rd. on Monday, June 26, 2017 at 7:15 p.m. to consider the 2018 – 2022 Capital Improvement Program. All those wishing to be heard should appear at this time. Written comments are solicited and should be received at City Hall by June 26th. Call City Hall at 952-471-8878 to review the proposed program.

Heidi Honey

City Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

June 24, 2017

703283