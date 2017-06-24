Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 198,

THIRD SERIES AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES RELATED TO SCHOOL USES IN THE RR-1B ZONING DISTRICT

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ORONO ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Section 78-417 Permitted Uses shall be amended by adding text to read as follows:

8. Schools on lots 15 acres in size or greater.

a. Schools may include pre-kindergarten, primary and secondary public schools and private schools with a curriculum similar to a pre-kindergarten, primary or secondary school. Schools may include before and after school care for students. Schools are activity centers in the community requiring flexible application of ordinances including special events, uses, number and size of structures. In all cases, Schools shall be developed and utilized consistent with the intent of the Community Management Plan, wetland, shoreland, and floodplain regulations, and not adversely affect adjacent property.

b. Uses and structures accessory to a school may include garages, shelters, dugouts, press boxes, storage sheds, parking, sport courts and fields, bleachers, scoreboards and lighting less than 30 feet from grade and any other items customary and incidental to a school.

c. Indoor ice arenas accessory to a high school provided the arena, including accessory uses, is:

1. Located on the same tax parcel as the high school to which it is accessory and is owned by the local school district;

2. Not separated from the high school building by a public road;

3. Operated by the school district or by a nonprofit organization; and

4. All structures are located at least 50 feet from any adjacent property zoned for residential use.

SECTION 2. Section 78-418 Conditional Uses shall be amended by adding and deleting text to read as follows:

(11) Schools, daycare centers, uses accessory to a high school on lots less than 15 acres.

a. Pre-kindergarten, primary and secondary public schools and private schools with a curriculum similar to a pre-kindergarten, primary or secondary school. Schools may include before and after school care for students.

b. Daycare centers, nursery schools and similar programs that are not associated with a public or private school and serve pre-kindergarten children.

c. Indoor ice arenas accessory to a high school provided the arena, including accessory uses, is:

1. Located on the same tax parcel as the high school to which it is accessory and is owned by the local school district;

2. Not separated from the high school building by a public road;

3. Operated by the school district or by a nonprofit organization; and

4. All structures are located at least 50 feet from any adjacent property zoned for residential use.

(15) Lighting where the light source is greater than 30 feet from grade.

SECTION 3. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall take effect immediately upon its passage and publication.

ADOPTED this 12th day of June, 2017 on a vote of 5 ayes and 0 nays by the City Council of Orono, Minnesota.

ATTEST:

Anna Carlson, City Clerk Dennis Walsh, Mayor

Published in

The Laker & The Pioneer

June 24, 2017

701600