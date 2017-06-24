Spirit of the Lakes Festival gets new look, kicks off medallion hunt

By Nicole Brodzik

[email protected]

The Spirit of the Lakes festival has a new look this year, which the organizers say they hope modernizes the festival’s appeal.

“We wanted the logo to be easily recognizable,” said Spirit of the Lakes Board Member Gwen Wood. “We feel like this really captures the feel of the weekend and is more up to date.”

The old logo featured colorful fireworks over the name of the festival. The new logo has bolder colors and a more nautical theme, which Wood said she hopes draws people in for more than just the Saturday evening firework show.

The festival is set to start on Friday, July 21 and with time quickly winding down until that weekend, the medallion hunt is underway. For the sixth straight year, a medallion has been hidden around Mound for the lucky winner to find. The first clue will be released on Sunday, June 25 on spiritofthelakes.com, with new clues coming out every Saturday and Sunday until the medallion is found.

The hope is that the hunt will get families out into the community to have fun looking for the prize while possibly learning more about their city. The person who finds the medallion can cash it in for a $300 prize by contacting the Spirit of the Lakes Festival at [email protected] The prize will be awarded on stage at Surfside Park on Saturday, July 22. To claim the prize, the winner must be wearing a current Spirit of the Lakes wristband, which can be purchased from many local Mound businesses prior to the festival.

The festival committee also asks that everyone be respectful of property when looking for the medallion. For more information and for a full schedule of Spirit of the Lakes Festival at www.spiritofthelakes.com.