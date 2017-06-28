Minnetrista native drafted by Chicago Cubs

By Nicole Brodzik

Rollie Lacy is officially a big league ball player after being drafted in th Creighton Bluejays pitcher Rollie Lacy (17) pitches against the Seton Hall Pirates in Game 2 of the 2017 Big East Baseball Championship at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. e 11th round of the 2017 MLB draft by the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday June 14.

Lacy spent his early days playing on the fields in and around Mound and Minnetrista. He attended Shirley Hills Primary School and Our Lady of the Lake Catholic School before moving on to attend and played baseball at Holy Family Catholic High School. After graduating, Lacy before moving on to play in college at Creighton University in Nebraska.

This season, the junior went 5-2, with a 2.54 ERA in 15 starts as a Creighton Bluejay this season. He led the Bluejays with 83 strikeouts and a team-high 88.2 innings.

During three seasons with Creighton, Lacy went 20-5 with a 2.80 ERA and 188 strikeouts. He appeared in 49 games, starting in 43 of them and spending 254.1 innings on the mound as a Bluejay. Lacy pitched well enough to earn an All Big East First Team Selection each of the three years he spent as a part of the Bluejay bullpen.

Lacy is one of 19 pitchers the Cubs drafted in the first 28 rounds of the draft, which will mean stiff competition on his way to the major leagues. The Chicago Cubs have won the world series a total of three times, most recently in 2016 against the Cleveland Indians.