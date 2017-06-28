Vincent R. Forsman, Sr., 77 of Mound, MN passed away Sunday, June 25, 2017 after a short illness.
He was preceded in death by his parents Emma and Wanio Forsman, sister Elayne Stellmaker and brother-in-law James Stellmaker.
He is survived by son V. Roger Jr., ex-wife Janet Nelson, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
After high school at North Mpls High, he went into the Army in 1958 and served until 1961 – stationed mostly in Germany. One of his loves was learning and he went to the U of M and earned his Quality Control Engineer degree. He was a fire arms safety instructor and an assistant coach of the Mound High School White Hawks Trap Team. He was a member of the Minnetonka Sportsmen Club, a lifetime member of the VFW, and was an avid outdoorsman. He will be missed by his family and friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life picnic Saturday, July 8, 2017, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chaska Veterans Park, take County Road 41 to Chaska Blvd., take right on Creek Road. No flowers please.
Vincent Forsman
