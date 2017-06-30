Long Lake and Orono experiencing power outages

Parts of Long Lake and Orono are without power following the cutting of a power line by construction crews on Wayzata Boulevard.

Xcel Energy crews are onsite west of Lake Street after a power line was cut by reconstruction crews on Wayzata Boulevard around noon on June 30.

According to a press release from Hennepin County, Xcel is currently reviewing the extent of the outage and beginning repairs to get power back up as soon as possible.

However, there is no estimated time for when power will be restored at this time.

Updates and more information can be found on the project website at www.hennepin.us/countyroad112.

Anyone with questions are asked to call 612-543-4275 or email [email protected]