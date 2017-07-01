Advertisement For Bids/Proposa – CITY OF MAPLE PLAIN

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed Bids will be received by the City of Maple Plain, Minnesota, in the City Hall at 5050 Independence Street, until 10 A.M., CDT, on Monday, July 24, 2017, at which time they will be publicly opened and read aloud for the furnishing of all labor, materials, and all else necessary for the following:

Water Treatment Plant Deep Well No. 4 Connection

Work consists of the installation of a new well pump in a 12 steel cased well. Provide and install a 12 pitless adaptor. Completed installation of 8 watermain between Well No. 4 and the treatment plant. Connect to existing watermain stubbed out of the plant. Cut in two 12 valves in water distribution system near the plant. Directionally drill and connect a 3/4 water service to Well Pumphouse No. 3. Complete installation of spray wash piping, magnetic water meter, and ductile iron piping in the treatment plant. Compete new motor control starter panel along with control modifications in the existing control room. Electrical work required to wire the new well pump, magnetic flow meter, and motor control panel. Along with miscellaneous site work items.

Complete digital Bidding Documents are available at www.questcdn.com for $20.00 by inputting QuestCDN eBidDoc #5231421on the websites Project Search page. Paper Bidding Documents may also be viewed at the City of Maple Plain City Hall and at Stantec, 2335 Highway 36 West, St. Paul, MN 55113, (651) 636-4600.

Direct inquiries to Engineers Project Manager, Ryan Capelle at (651) 604-4857.

Bid Security in the amount of 5 percent of the amount of the Bid must accompany each Bid in accordance with the Instructions to Bidders.

The Owner reserves the right to retain the deposits of the 3 lowest Bidders for a period not to exceed 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids. No Bids may be withdrawn for a period of 60 days after the date and time set for the Opening of Bids.

The Owner reserves the right to reject any and all Bids, to waive irregularities and informalities therein, and further reserves the right to award the Contract to the best interests of the Owner.

Robert Schoen, City Administrator

City of Maple Plain, Minnesota

Published in

The Pioneer

July 1, 2017

706256

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/07/706256-1.pdf